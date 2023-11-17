ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.51 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $171.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.29.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.63 million. Research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, COO Peter A. Gray purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at $440,636.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock worth $86,415. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 5,505.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 19.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

