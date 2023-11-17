Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,474,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159,091 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Etsy were worth $124,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 64.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Etsy by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,412,000 after acquiring an additional 647,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,556,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

