European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
