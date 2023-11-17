Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $154.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $40.57.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Jody L. Lomeo purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at $143,073. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Lee C. Wortham bought 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $80,764.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $540,760.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody L. Lomeo purchased 1,500 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,073. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 254,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

