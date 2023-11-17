Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.15% of Evergy worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,684,000 after acquiring an additional 146,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $50.33 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.6425 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.