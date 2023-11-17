EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) EVP Sells $188,192.65 in Stock

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Marks sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $188,192.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
EVI Industries Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of EVI opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.94 million, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.65.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.04 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.30%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVI. TheStreet raised shares of EVI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
