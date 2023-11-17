EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) EVP Sells $188,192.65 in Stock

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Marks sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $188,192.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EVI Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EVI opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.94 million, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.04 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in EVI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EVI Industries by 214.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in EVI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EVI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in EVI Industries by 68,233.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVI. TheStreet raised shares of EVI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

