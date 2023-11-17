EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Down 5.5% in October

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 222,800 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

EVI Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EVI opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.94 million, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.39. EVI Industries has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.04 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

In other news, EVP Thomas Marks sold 7,465 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $188,192.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 774,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 248,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded EVI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on EVI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVI

EVI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.