Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) CRO Anthony John Derosa Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Anthony John Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 16th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $38,000.00.
- On Friday, September 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $57,800.00.
- On Friday, September 1st, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $69,900.00.
Evolv Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ EVLV opened at $3.96 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
