Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

NYSE EE opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $31.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,978,957,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

