Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Lowered to $84.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.72. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

