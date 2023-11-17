F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.86% of F.N.B. worth $240,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.79 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.