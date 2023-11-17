FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of FedEx worth $340,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $254.94 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.13.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

