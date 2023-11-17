FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $254.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

