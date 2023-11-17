FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. FibroGen has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $25.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 81.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 3,536,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,356,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 156.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,557,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $25,214,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

