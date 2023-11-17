Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 584.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 165,517 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,034,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $5,054,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.62. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $77.03.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.