Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 193.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.11%.

OWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.