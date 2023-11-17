Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

NYSE SHOP opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

