Fiera Capital Corp Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Lion Electric by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lion Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 6.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 129,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lion Electric by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.49.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:LEV opened at $1.67 on Friday. The Lion Electric Company has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lion Electric Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

