Fiera Capital Corp Invests $424,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,363 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.