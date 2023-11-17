Fiera Capital Corp Invests $424,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,363 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period.

SGOV stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

