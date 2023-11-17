Fiera Capital Corp Invests $505,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

