Fiera Capital Corp Invests $507,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $282.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

