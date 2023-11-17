Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 8,500 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,634,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX opened at $51.61 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

