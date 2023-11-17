Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,071 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

