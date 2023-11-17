Fiera Capital Corp Sells 368 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

