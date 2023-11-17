Fiera Capital Corp Sells 947 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

