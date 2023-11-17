Fiera Capital Corp Takes $484,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

ResMed Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $148.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average of $185.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $2,499,525 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

