FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Up 6.8%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 320,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,974,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIGS. Barclays raised their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

Get FIGS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FIGS

FIGS Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $266,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,078,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $266,119.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $28,188.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,770 shares of company stock valued at $901,742 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 716,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.