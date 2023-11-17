Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FISI opened at $17.58 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $270.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 263.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FISI

About Financial Institutions

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.