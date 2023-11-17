First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,672,000 after purchasing an additional 801,990 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,530,000 after buying an additional 728,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 360,248 shares during the period.

Shares of FV stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

