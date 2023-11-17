First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period.

Shares of DALI opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

