FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $37.04 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

