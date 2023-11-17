Fiserv’s (FI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $144.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.62.

FI opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a one year low of $97.25 and a one year high of $130.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $757,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 106.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

