Fiserv’s (FI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

FI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a one year low of $97.25 and a one year high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.89.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $757,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,348,933 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

