Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE:FSR opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $966.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Fisker has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.76%. The company’s revenue was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker by 4,066.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,568,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after buying an additional 1,864,634 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 23.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,314,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker during the third quarter worth about $5,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

