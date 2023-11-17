FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

