Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Flowers Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $20.84 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

