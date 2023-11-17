Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Buys 1,567,515 Shares

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 1,567,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,664,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Fortress Biotech Trading Up 3.6 %
Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 96.71% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FBIO
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.