Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Buys 1,567,515 Shares

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 1,567,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,664,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 3.6 %

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 96.71% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

