Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Buys 1,567,515 Shares

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 1,567,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,664,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 3.6 %

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 96.71% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

