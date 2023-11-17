Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.78.
Several research firms have recently commented on FRU. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.89%.
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
