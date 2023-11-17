FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of FS KKR Capital worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 567,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Oppenheimer increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $76,323. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

