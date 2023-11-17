FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,144 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,293,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $18,295,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $76,323. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FSK opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

