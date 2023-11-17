FY2023 EPS Estimates for Femasys Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Femasys in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.88). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Femasys’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FEMY. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Femasys from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Femasys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 232,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Femasys by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 227,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 139,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Femasys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

