FY2023 EPS Estimates for Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Boosted by Brookline Capital Management

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Imunon in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.53). The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Get Imunon alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Imunon in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Imunon Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Imunon stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Imunon has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imunon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imunon during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Imunon during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Imunon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imunon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.