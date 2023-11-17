FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Boosted by Cormark

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.5637 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.