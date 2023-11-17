FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$3.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.06. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$813.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

