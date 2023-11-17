FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL) Issued By Pi Financial

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HTL opened at C$1.37 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of C$1.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73.

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Hamilton Thorne had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of C$21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.67 million.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

