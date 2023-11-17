FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

BIOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOX opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $713.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,942,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 471,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,210,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of crop productivity solutions. The firm includes seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition.

