FY2024 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Cut by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$5.40 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.