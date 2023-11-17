FY2024 EPS Estimates for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MicroVision in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MicroVision’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

MicroVision stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.18. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 33.8% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 298,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 571.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 146,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

