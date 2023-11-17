FY2025 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.42.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$43.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$25.05 and a 12 month high of C$44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 53.54%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

