FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for Yield10 Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yield10 Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday.

Yield10 Bioscience Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of YTEN opened at $0.27 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 888.81% and a negative net margin of 3,882.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

